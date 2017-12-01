press release: Jangle SOAPworks is hosting the 5th Annual Holiday Market & Artisan Fair, part of the Mount Horeb 1st Friday Festive Eve Celebration. Janelle has a line-up of all local artisans showcasing their wares in the District #1 Old School House – and don’t worry, there will be plenty of Jangle SOAPworks products too! The event will have wonderful gifts, raffle prizes, holiday cookies and more! It is the shopping event of the season – Go local for the holidays!

Friday, December 1, 4-8PM, District #1 Old School House, 110 North 2nd Street.