Increase Your Job Fulfillment Through the Power of Pause

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Stop into DreamBank for a morning of networking, and discovering your strengths and learning how to harness them to increase your job satisfaction and fulfillment. Join Rachael O'Meara, sales executive at Google and author of Pause: Harnessing the Life Changing Power of Giving Yourself Break, and learn how pausing, or incorporating intentional shifts in behavior, leads to better job alignment and satisfaction.

