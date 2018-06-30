× Expand alumnipark.com UW Alumni Park.

press release: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St.

Start off your Independence Day celebration with drop-in family-friendly activities, park tours, and free lemonade. Enjoy science-themed activities in the park and One Alumni Place, including a special Afternoon at the Lab with UW Biotechnology Center and hands-on map-making, and scavenger hunts in the park with the UW-Madison Cartography Lab. Plus, look into the world of water organisms with artist Cheryl Dewelt ’87, who is also the Environmental Education Manager for Madison Children’s Museum. Stay into the evening for additional festivities, and music at the Memorial Union Terrace. Free and drop-in.