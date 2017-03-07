Intro To Tai-Chi

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Intro to Tai-Chi class: Tuesdays at 9:30 am, 3/7-5/16. $40/10 classes or $5/drop-in.  Register in-person on the first day of class.

Try your hand at this ancient form of exercise and meditation, known to improve agility and memory and decrease stress and joint pain. This introductory class will cover the basic movements that comprise the Tai-Chi sequence, truly a standing and moving meditation. Registration is done in-person on the first day of class.

608-257-4576

