press release:

Iron Crafter (Grades 6-12)

Friday June 23 at 3:00pm Registration Required

In the downstairs Archer Room (Middleton Public Library (7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton WI)

Sharpen your scissors and grab your glitter glue to compete in this craft design competition! What will our mystery theme be? What will be in the mystery boxes of craft supplies? Prize will be awarded to the most creative, highest quality craft that incorporates our mystery theme. Sign up as individuals or in teams!

608-827-7402