Is Enlightenment Possible
Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center, Blue Mounds 11000 Division St. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
press release:
Introduction Friday, November 10 7-8:30pm,
Workshop Saturday November 11 1-4:30pm
Is enlightenment possible? Is it probable? If so, how do we get there? Join Domo Geshe Rinpoche in this half day workshop.
You can take this workshop on its own, or add the introductory class on Friday night.
Price: $40.00
Info
Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center, Blue Mounds 11000 Division St. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517 View Map
Special Interests