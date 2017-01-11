press release: Presented in Partnership with the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities, an enlightening book about how bodies work—and how to keep them working in a world full of myths and misinformation.

In 2014, James Hamblin launched a series of videos for The Atlantic called "If Our Bodies Could Talk." With it, the doctor-turned-journalist established himself as a seriously entertaining authority in the field of health. Now, in illuminating and genuinely funny prose, Hamblin explores the human stories behind health questions that never seem to go away—and which tend to be mischaracterized and oversimplified by marketing and news media. He covers topics such as sleep, aging, diet, and much more:

• Can I “boost” my immune system?

• Does caffeine make me live longer?

• Do we still not know if cell phones cause cancer?

• How much sleep do I actually need?

• Is there any harm in taking a multivitamin?

• Is life long enough?

In considering these questions, Hamblin draws from his own medical training as well from hundreds of interviews with distinguished scientists and medical practitioners. He translates the (traditionally boring) textbook of human anatomy and physiology into accessible, engaging, socially contextualized, up-to-the-moment answers. They offer clarity, examine the limits of our certainty, and ultimately help readers worry less about things that don’t really matter.

If Our Bodies Could Talk is a comprehensive, illustrated guide that entertains and educates in equal doses.