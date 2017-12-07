ISTHMUS PICK

A college dropout who recorded his first album while working as a carpenter in Chicago, Joe Pug is one of the last true vagabonds in modern folk music. Inspired as much by Raymond Carver as he is by Bob Dylan, Pug is a prodigiously talented lyricist with a voice like a boxcar tramp, a refreshing anachronism in a genre currently overrun with repetitive stomps and sing-alongs.

press release: Pricing is as follows: UW-Madison students are $10, Union Members and Non-UW Students are $19, UW Faculty and Staff are $21, and the general public are $24 (Youth up to 18-years-old are $19. Up to two youth tickets with a regular ticket). Tickets can be purchased on our website, at the Memorial Union box office or by calling 608-265-ARTS.