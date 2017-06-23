Kevin Clarke

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Best. Fridays. Ever.

June 23: 5-8pm (Allen Centennial Garden)

2016’s popular Final Fridays is back, this year with a spicy new title: Best. Fridays. Ever. Enjoy everything you love about Wisconsin summers, with artisanal food from premier local food cart vendors, family friendly activities, and live music. Come for the fun, stay for the Garden.

FREE

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

