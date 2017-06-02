Kids Create
press release: Friday, June 2 is the FIRST Kids Create of the summer! Every Friday, from 10am – 1pm families, schools and daycares, downtown residents and visitors are invited to participate in an educational art series featuring our June partners: Wisconsin Historical Museum, Madison Reading Project , and the Chazen Museum for FREE hands-on family friends activities! **Recommended ages for activities is 4 years old and up.**
Fridays, 10am-1 pm, June 2, 2017 through August 25, 2017
Location: The Grove, located at the top of State Street at the intersection of State and West Mifflin Streets.
Cost to Attend: FREE*
Philosopher's Grove 100 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703