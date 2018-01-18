Kinfolk, The Big Payback

press release:

First up is Kinfolk, an American R&B band based out of Madison, WI. Through the creative inspiration of vocalist Anthony Ward, Kinfolk was established in the late 2000’s in order to fill a soul, neo-soul, and rhythm and blues music void that plagued the city of Madison. The group is well known for its diverse musical styles, playing an array of music from traditional jazz, to mainstream R&B and rock-based music, to funk, Latin, and Jamaican-based rhythms, as well as a variety of soulful original tunes. Kinfolk is lauded for their captivating live performances, which infuses soulful harmonies and gritty vocals to recreate memories of the past, and point to the promise of the future.

The second act of the night is The Big Payback, an award winning jazz-rock band featuring the soulful vocals of Leah Isabel Tirado and a smoking horn section. Mixing “ambitious original tunes that challenge even the most talented instrumentalists” (La Crosse Tribune) with classic covers, the band’s live show never fails to get the crowd moving. Nominated as one of Madison’s favorite “Dance Bands” by Isthmus readers in 2016, Payback is a party you won’t want to miss.