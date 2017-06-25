press release: Museum to celebrate new location with a marvelous exhibit: the Renaissance Before the Renaissance-Afro Connect-Art for the Forgotten Root by Kossi Dogbevi.

The Madison-based Harlem Renaissance Museum is holding Afro Connect-Art for the Forgotten Root on Sunday, June 25, at 6:00pm-7:30pm held at the museum's new location, the Madison Mason Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave, located right downtown Madison. The event is free and open to the public.

The Harlem Renaissance Museum is honored to share an amazing gem by artist, Kossi Dogbevi. This beautiful exhibit will showcase the renaissance before the renaissance through beauty, artistry, inspiration and education. An art exhibition featuring Kossi Dogbevi, a West African artist, that conducts reflections on the world's socio-cultural phenomena, with special focus on African people interactions, customs, religions, politics, etc. He draws his inspiration from African cultural heritage and painted themes related identity, justice, conflicts, governance, peace, and faith. The exhibit will include a mini-lecture and a degustation of some delicious African dishes.

The Harlem Renaissance refers to a cultural movement in the 1920s and 1930s, in which African American writers, visual artists, composers and musicians, flourished. The Harlem Renaissance is generally considered the period in which jazz, America’s first musical art form, was created.

The Harlem Renaissance Museum is an outgrowth of Urban Spoken Word Inc., a Madison-based organization of poets that organize regular poetry readings, poetry slams and writing workshops. The Harlem Renaissance Museum’s mission is to reinvigorate an interest in jazz and the arts among youth by providing youth and the larger community with educational resources regarding the Harlem Renaissance. We are excited about our new location in the bustling downtown area of Madison. Come see us for the first time, or enjoy us all over again.