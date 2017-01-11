Kristen Radtke

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: When Kristen Radtke was in college, the sudden death of a beloved uncle and, not long after his funeral, the sight of an abandoned mining town marked the beginning moments of a lifelong fascination with ruins and with people and places left behind. Over time, this fascination deepened until it triggered a journey around the world in search of ruined places. Now, in this genre-smashing graphic memoir, she leads us through deserted towns in the American Midwest, Italian villas, islands in the Philippines, New York City, and the delicate passageways of the human heart. At once narrative and factual, historical and personal, Radtke's stunning illustrations and piercing text never shy away from the big questions: Why are we here, and what will we leave behind?

Kristen Radtke will appear in conversation with Jamel Brinkely.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

