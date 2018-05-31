Learn to be Financially Well

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Goodman-Rotary 50+ Fitness is holding the annual Spring Luncheon titled, Be Financially Well, on Thursday, May 31, 11:30 am to 1 pm at Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison. The program is for those 50 years and older.

Learn key financial fitness exercises to implement and be financially well. Get valuable tips, tools and advice on savings, credit, identity theft and more. This workshop includes an opportunity to ask personal finance questions. Summit Credit Union Financial Education Specialist Amy Crowe leads this informational session. Use course #17879, to register at mscr.org. The fee is $18 for residents and includes lunch.

The MSCR Goodman Rotary 50+ Fitness program also offers classes like aqua exercise, cross training, cardio fitness, core & balance, functional fitness, gentle exercise, low impact, strengthening, Pilates, Tai Chi, walking, yoga and more.

As a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, MSCR offers many recreation programs for all ages including arts, camps, enrichment, fitness, outdoors, sports and swimming. Go to mscr.org or, call 204-3000 or visit MSCR at 3802 Regent Street for more information.