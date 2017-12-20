Longest Night: Winter Solstice Eve

Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Wednesday December 20, 2017, 7:00 PM, Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham St.

An evening of Music, Stories, Ceremony, and Candlelight Meditation for World Peace, facilitated by Rev. Selena Fox.

Please bring canned goods for Yuletide charity food drive helping those in need in southwestern Wisconsin.

Space is limited -- advance registration required. $10 / adult, $5 / youth with proceeds to benefit Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve. Children under 5 are free

Please contact the Circle office at circle@circlesanctuary.org or call 608-924-2216.

Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-924-2216
