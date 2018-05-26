Lost Wax Process

to Google Calendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00

Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This is the music that happens when you combine three UW political science professors with a guy that makes camping cookware. Original, guitar driven indie music with a bit of pop jangle and roots that harkens back to '80s college music. A few choice cover songs are thrown in to round things out. 

Info
Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-709-1309
to Google Calendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lost Wax Process - 2018-05-26 19:30:00