Loud in the Library

press release: Experience Monona Library as never before -- it'll be a winter wonderland outdoors and a summer camp inside! The Friends of Monona Public Library’s 2nd annual fundraiser will be hosted at Monona Library, 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, on January 27 from 7-10 pm. This event, for adults only, will feature a camping theme with live music performed by the Soggy Prairie Boys, savory and sweet treats, and a cash bar with beer and wine. “It’ll be an evening of cabin-fever-curing fun!” says committee chairperson Sue Carr. Other activities include games, 50/50 raffle, magician, storytellers, and photo booth. Tickets are $25 per person. Purchase tickets at the library or online at mononalibrary.org.

Friends of Monona Public Library sponsor wildly successful children’s programs – story times, 1000 Books before Kindergarten, Construction Zone, teen programs – as well as very popular programs for adults – Seasonal Chefs, History Club, Fearless Crafters, book clubs – among others! Monona Public Library is proud to serve as a hub of literacy, enrichment, and lifelong learning. The Library helps meet the educational, informational, and leisure needs of area residents, organizations, and businesses.

Monona Public Library, voted 2010 Wisconsin Library of the Year, is a member of the South Central Library System and a LINK member library providing access to nearly 3 million items representing 790,000 different titles. “What makes this library unique,” says Library Director Ryan Claringbole, “is that since 2012 we eliminated collecting overdue fines for materials checked out here which makes the library more accessible to everyone.” The library is operated by the City of Monona to serve its community and the residents of the South Central Library System, which includes Dane, Columbia, Green, Portage, Adams, Sauk and Wood counties. For more information, visit www.mononalibrary.org.