Lynn Gillitzer, Virginia Rose, Maeline Westberg, Emily Ruzicka, Bootsy La Vox, Chris Francek & Dean Kelser, Beth Kille

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Wednesday Sep 13th Chick Singer Night Madison hosted by Beth Kille.

The smokin’ hot Chick Singer Night House Band will back-up 5 phenomenal female singers –

Lynn Gillitzer,

Virginia Rose,

Maeline Westberg,

Emily Ruzicka &

Bootsy LaVox

AND  The “ARE-YOU-MAN-ENOUGH  performance” by Chris Francek & Dean Kelser of Zeroed Hero

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
