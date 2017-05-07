Madison Area Permaculture Guild Sale

Bare Root Tree, Shrub, plus Mushroom Logs and Plant Sale May 7th

Sunday, May 7th from 11 am - 3 pm at Victoria Motors LLC, 3566 East Washington Ave.

We will have fruit trees, bushes, natives, supporting plants, herbs, mushroom logs (oyster and shitake), and more! Mushroom logs will be $20 - $30 each. We will have books if it's not raining. We accept cash or credit cards. You can park in their lot (near the intersection of E. Wash and N. Stoughton Road) and the plants will be in the gravel lot next door to the north. A big thank you to Victoria Motors, LLC for letting us use their site for free!

Our Mission: Madison Area Permaculture Guild cultivates diverse, healthy, and productive gardens, streetscapes, and local agriculture by sharing information, building relationships, and creating learning opportunities within our community and bioregion. We promote integrated water, food, and waste systems designed to increase local resilience. We are a grass roots community organization founded in May 2008. Please come out and support your local Permaculture Guild! Nursery stock will be very affordable, and you should plan on putting it into the ground ASAP! See what we're up to at www. madisonareapermacultureguild. org or find us on Facebook.