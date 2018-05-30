Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Public Meeting

press release: Four different routes are under consideration for a sanitary sewer system construction project on the city’s northeast side and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is inviting the public to weigh in on the alternatives at a public meeting May 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

The Northeast Interceptor-Truax Extension project, which will run from the intersection of Thierer Road and Lien Road to the intersection of Highway 51 and Rieder Road, will increase capacity and boost resiliency of the district’s wastewater collection system. Residents, members of the business community and property owners are encouraged to learn more about the project and provide feedback on the alternatives.

“This area is home to residents, businesses and public spaces that may be affected by the construction so we want to hear from those with a stake in the community before we select the final route,” said Jen Hurlebaus, project engineer. “This project will serve the area for decades to come so it’s important that we consider the alternatives carefully.”

When the project gets underway in 2019, it will involve tunneling under East Washington Avenue and excavating at depths exceeding 25 feet. The effects on traffic will vary depending on the route selected. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2019 with a total estimated cost of $9.6 million.

The project is needed to handle growing volumes and increase the resiliency of the system. The existing line is nearing capacity and in 2011, robotic inspection of the 49-year-old existing pipe revealed corrosion of the interior concrete surface. To meet future anticipated growth, either a bigger pipe (called a replacement sewer) or a second pipe (called a relief sewer) working in parallel with the existing pipe is required.

The project currently under consideration is the relief sewer option. Once the relief sewer is completed, the district intends to rehabilitate the existing pipe by inserting a new lining to protect against further corrosion. This construction strategy reduces risks and total project costs because building the relief sewer first minimizes the need for costly bypass pumping during construction. And ultimately, operating two sewer lines will enhance the resilience of the collection system.

The May 30 meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Carl Sandburg Elementary School, 4114 Donald Drive, Madison and will include a brief presentation about the project from district staff starting at 7 p.m. More information about the project is available on the district’s website, search: northeast interceptor. Interested stakeholders may submit comments through June 6 to Jen Hurlebaus, jenh@madsewer.org.

