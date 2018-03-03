press release: The 4th annual Madison on Tap is returning on March 3. Madison’s largest craft beer festival is back and better than ever, serving up samples of 150+ craft beer styles from more than 70 breweries. Soak up samples during the general admission session or hop it up to the VIP level for extra tasting time.

The event is March 3, 2018, at the Alliant Energy Center, located at 1919 Alliant Energy Way

The event will start at 12:30p with VIP admission, and will end at 5p. We’ll Designated Driver tickets are $10 and are available at the door only. *There will be a coat check

If the event sells out in advance, DD tickets will still be available at the door. Group Tickets will NOT be available for purchase on the day of the event (in-person or online). Must be 21 years or older, no children can attend.

Last POUR will be 10 minutes prior to session end time. This means no samples will be poured after this time. No outside food or beverage – BUT, pretzel necklaces are encouraged. ID check will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to doors opening. There will be a line upon entering but it will move quickly. Everyone who has their ticket, can proceed to the same entry line. Attendees may not leave with any beer, no exceptions will be made. Event is rain or shine.