press release: The Madison Open is a Professional Squash Association M5 and US Pro Series Event and will run from April 18-22. Professional squash players from around the globe compete for cash and World Ranking points. Admission is free and open to the public.

Amateur tournament runs April 21st and 22nd. Registration by contacting Head Pro, Jonas Laursen at jonas@squashworkshop.com

Wednesday, April 18: Qualifying rounds, 12:00 and 5:00

Thursday, April 19: Round One, 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday, April 20: Quarter Finals 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 21: Amateurs: 9:00am to 5:30pm; Pro Semi-Finals: 4:00pm to 6:00pm

Sunday, April 22: Amateur Finals: 9:00--2:00pm; Pro Final 1:30pm