Madison School & Community Recreation Open House

press release: Free Drop-in Rides at Open Houses take place these Saturdays: May 19, June 23, July 21, August 18 and September 15. Trips run 1:30-3 pm, and the last trip of the day leaves at 3:15 pm. From Tenney Boat Pier, 1615 Sherman Ave.

MSCR began as a one-person department organizing summer playground programs and has grown to a multi-faceted organization serving more than 119,000 participants annually. The department was established to keep young children supervised in healthy, safe and engaging activities. MSCR now provides healthy and engaging activities for all ages in a variety of program areas like arts, enrichment, adventure, afterschool programs, fitness, sports and swimming.