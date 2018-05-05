press release: May 5, 2018 from 10am to 3pm inside the lobby of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts, 227 State Street. Event cost: FREE!

Join SunMoon Arts for our 2nd Annual Madtown Author Daze on May 5th, 2018 from 10-3pm inside the lobby of MMoCA on State Street. This FREE event brings dozens of local authors together for a multi-genre book event! Find your next great read and listen to live Latin fusion music and enjoy the fiesta of Libro de Mayo! There will be prizes and fun for the whole family. Don't miss out on meeting all the fantastic authors including Madison Poet Laureate Oscar Mireles!