MadTown Talls

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Saturday, June 17, Noon-9pm, Madison Blues Society Annual Blues Picnic, Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave, Madison.  Free admission.  Bring a chair.  Six bands scheduled to perform.  www.madisonbluessociety.com for details.  Plenty of food and beverages available for purchase.   To find us at the park, or for more info, please call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)-219-8480.

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-206-6825

