March for Truth: Restoring Faith in American Government

press release: Hosted by the Wisconsin Progressive Alliance, Indivisible Madison, and Rock County Progressives

The United States is on the verge of a Constitutional crisis. There is more than sufficient cause for alarm about Russian interference in the 2016 election. There are crucial unanswered questions about the relationship between Russia and Donald Trump, his campaign, his administration, and his associates. Add to that questions about whether or not the president is engaged in obstruction of justice to conceal his involvement. The legitimacy of the United States government may hinge on the answers to these questions.

At the Madison March for Truth, we will raise our voices and let our elected leaders know that American citizens demand answers. In more than 70 cities nationwide, peaceful demonstrations like this one will take place on Saturday, June 3. (Unlike these other events, June 3 also is the day of the State Democratic Party Convention. That’s why we have scheduled our rally for 5:00.) Also, we are expanding the idea of the rally to include overall truth within the Trump administration, calling out the lies expressed to us daily, and the branding of major media as "fake news".

So far, the Madison rally will feature the following speakers:

-Tammy Wood - Wisconsin Progressive Alliance, District 3

-State Rep. Melissa Sargent

-Megan Miller - music

-Dan Witt -music

-Mo Cheeks - Madison Alderman

-Luke Fuszard - DNC Candidate

-Josh Mittness - music

-Derek Beyer - on behalf of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress - Democratic Socialists of America - Milwaukee Chapter

-Dennis Brennan - Cannabis Activist

-Ali Muldrow - GSAFE

-Chris Szoke - poetry

-Bill Lueders - managing editor at The Progressive

The candlelight vigil is to signify that "In the darkest time, we hold a light for truth." Though a limited supply of candles will be available for purchase at the event, it would be best to bring your own. We plan to line the sidewalks around the Capitol, standing shoulder to shoulder.

And bring signs, banners, and noisemakers to let your “voice” be seen and heard.

To help defray costs, donations are greatly appreciated. Go to

https://grassrooter.co/ projects/ madison-march-for-truth-2/

We also welcome volunteers to help us secure permits, find speakers, and take care of logistics to make this peaceful assembly. Email wiprogressivealliance@gmai l.com for more information.