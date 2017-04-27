Marquis Hill with UW Jazz Orchestra, High School Honors Jazz Band
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Annual Jazz Fest with trumpeter Marquis Hill, winner of the 2014 Thelonious Trumpet Competition. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the UW-Madison Jazz Orchestra.
Concert: Tues 24 7:30 pm, Morphy Hall: Marquis Hill with the UW-Madison Jazz Composers Group & Contemporary Jazz Ensemble. Free
Concert: Thu 26 8 pm, Morphy Hall: Marquis Hill with UW-Madison jazz faculty
Ticketed: $15 adults, $5 non-SOM students
Concert: Fri 27 8 pm, Music Hall: Marquis Hill with the UW-Madison Jazz Orchestra and the UW High School Honors Jazz Band. Johannes Wallmann, director.
Ticketed: $15/$5 non-SOM students
http://www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/