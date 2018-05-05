Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra, Rene Izquierdo
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: The world's oldest mandolin orchestra (founded in 1900), playing classical, contemporary and tradition mandolin orchestra music. Solo performance also by Rene Izquierdo, classical guitar virtuoso and UWM professor.
May 5, 2:00pm - 4:00pm, St. Andrews Episcopal Church - 1833 Regent St,
Tickets - $16 (plus service fees) in advance; $20 at the door -
Info
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map
Music