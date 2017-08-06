Moana

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

WUD Lakeside Cinema: Disney animated tale in which a teen, accompanied by demigod Maui, takes on monsters and other dangers to save her people. PG-13, 2016. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4 

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6 

