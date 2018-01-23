press release: The Orpheum Theater will be opening its side door, at 121 W. Johnson St., once again as the Stage Door. The Stage Door will be an intimate space that hosts upcoming bands, lounge & bar nights, and private events on days when the main Orpheum Theater is not being utilized. The Stage Door will encompass the current Orpheum stage and newly built Orpheum Apollo Lounge to create a one of a kind event space unparalleled in the Madison market capable of accommodating up to 300 people.

The original Stage Door was built in 1969 by walling off the Orpheum Theater’s mainstage. The new incarnate of the Stage Door will not have a permanent wall, but will close the mainstage curtain to create a barrier, turning the stage and Apollo Lounge into a unique space with high ceilings, a viewing balcony and state of the art sound & lights.

The original Stage Door was one of the first theaters in the U.S. to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show and hosted past concerts by Graham Parker, Andrew Bird, Griffin House, Langhorne Slim, State Radio, The Decemberists, The Hold Steady, Josh Ritter, Chris Thiele, Trampled By Turtles, and countless others. If you have been there before, we cannot wait to see you return.