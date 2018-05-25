× Expand Monkey Business Institute

Monkey Business Institute Improv Lab: Fridays, 8:00-9:30pm

Watch as our cast performs an entire improv comedy show based on a single theme. These experiments in long-form improv comedy are rotated for maximum freshness, so check our events calendar to see what’s in store at week’s Improv Lab. Seating beings at 7:15 pm, show at 8 pm; $7.

Online ticket reservations strongly recommended: monkeybusinessinstitute.com

Glass Nickel Pizza Company, 2916 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Basement Stage