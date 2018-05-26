× Expand Monkey Business Institute

All-Ages Show: Fun for fans of any age, this one-hour show is packed with fast-paced, classic, short-form improv comedy! Audience participation is guaranteed and the content is appropriate for kids, as well as grown-ups who appreciate smart, clean comedy. Seating begins at 4:45 PM; show at 5:30 pm; $7.

Grown-Up Show: For those who like their comedy a little bit more saucy, our Grown-Up Show features two acts of hilarious improv comedy complete with an intermission. Content is usually rated “PG-13″ with an occasional dip into rated “R” humor. Seating at 7:15 pm, show at 8 pm; $12.

Online ticket reservations strongly recommended: monkeybusinessinstitute.com

Glass Nickel Pizza Company, 2916 Atwood Avenue, Basement Stage