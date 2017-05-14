Mother's Day 5K

SCHEDULE (5/8/16)

7:10 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Opens

8:00 a.m. Last Minute Onsite Packet Pick Up Closes

8:15 a.m. Kids Dash Start

8:30 a.m. 5K Start

10:20 a.m. Course Closes

The Kids Dash is for children 8 years old and younger. It is 100 meters long and all finishers get a ribbon at the finish line! All participants must register and have parent/legal guardian sign the waiver.

PACKET PICK UP: Option 1: Get your packet mailed right to your door for $9.99 (Must Register by April 21st). Option 2: Pick up your packet on Saturday 5/7 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Packet pick up location will be posted two weeks prior to the event. Picking up someone else's packet, don't forget you must bring their signed waiver. Option 3: Event morning packet pick up (not suggested).

CHARITY: Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance is committed to providing education, support and funding of research for ovarian cancer throughout Wisconsin

GENERAL NOTES:

This event is chip timed. Your "chip" is integrated with your bib. You must wear your bib visibly on your front across your stomach to be electronically timed.

Runners and walkers can participate in this event as long as the participant can finish within the event time limit, see schedule above.

All participants are required to read and sign the event waiver form.

It is the participant’s responsibility to make sure that they do not impair their ability to hear, see, sense, and detect present or potential hazards and dangers. Therefore earbuds/headphones are strongly not recommended

If at any time you are in need of assistance throughout the event please notify a volunteer or course monitor.

No dogs. Strollers are allowed for walkers only after all other runners and walkers have started. Children in strollers must be wearing helmets.

The event will start rain, snow or shine. The event could be delayed due to lightning or other dangerous conditions. Above schedule is weather dependent. Trail conditions could be variable.