press release: Moxie Conference featuring the Women of Distinction Awards

You’re invited to the Moxie Conference, a women’s leadership event, which aims to build tomorrow’s leaders and encourage them to draw inspiration from the Women of Distinction Award recipients who will be honored during the conference.

May 31, 2018 | 8:30AM - 4:30PM | Monona Terrace Convention Center

8:00 registration and Networking 8:30 Welcome // Vanessa McDowell 8:45 AM Keynote: Bringing Intersectional and Inclusive Leadership to Life // Sandra Kim 9:45 Break 10:00 AM Breakouts 11:30 Break 11:45 Women of Distinction Leadership Awards Presentation and Luncheon 1:00 Networking Break 1:30 PM Breakouts 3:00 Break 3:15 Closing Plenary Spoken Word Performance // Opal Ellyse Tomashevska PM Keynote: Reclaiming Me, Owning My Journey // Courtnee Carrigan