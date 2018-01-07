Mr. Popper's Penguins
Pins & Needles Productions
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Based on the book by Richard & Florence Atwater
Adapted for the stage by Pins & Needles Productions
Music by Luke Bateman
Lyrics by Richy Hughes
Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out! With original songs and performing penguin puppets, this delightful, action-packed musical adaptation is the perfect family treat! Part of the American Girls’ Fund for Children Family Series; show sponsored by UW Health & Unity Health Insurance.
