Mr. Popper's Penguins

press release: Based on the book by Richard & Florence Atwater

Adapted for the stage by Pins & Needles Productions

Music by Luke Bateman

Lyrics by Richy Hughes

Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out! With original songs and performing penguin puppets, this delightful, action-packed musical adaptation is the perfect family treat! Part of the American Girls’ Fund for Children Family Series; show sponsored by UW Health & Unity Health Insurance.