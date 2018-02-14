Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Since marrying in 2002, two of Canada’s brightest stars - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy - have been captivating audiences all over North America with their joy and exceptional playing of the fiddle together. Through “Flying notes, fast-paced jigs and reels and polkas, paint can percussion and Gaelic lyrics, original music and tunes from Scotland, Ireland, the Maritimes...” (-Music Road), audiences will have an unforgettable musical experience.

