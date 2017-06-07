press release: A free one-hour seminar, “Navigating the Maze of Senior Housing Options” will be presented by Independent Living, Inc. from 10-11:30am on Wednesday, June 7th. It is being hosted at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison. The guest speaker is Sue Berg, marketing director at Independent Living, Inc. This free program describes options for senior living, and explains the differences from independent to assisted living to full nursing home care, and more. Registration is requested by calling 267-8650.