press release: Nick Jaina is a musician and writer from Portland, Oregon.

He has toured the world over the last decade, releasing several albums on HUSH Records and Fluff & Gravy Records. He co-founded the Satellite Ballet and Collective in New York City, which has collaborated with dancers from the New York City Ballet and Julliard. He has composed soundtracks for feature films and plays.

"Get It While You Can" is his first book, an impressionistic memoir about a love of music and the world.

His live show is a collection of storytelling and music. He loops electric guitar and creates soundtracks for his stories, interspersed with songs. It is like Radiohead meets Radiolab, in intoxicating blend of music, words, and imagery.