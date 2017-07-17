No Back 40 Mine

press release: Presented by River Alliance of Wisconsin, Professor Al Gedicks and Anahkwet (Guy Reiter) will share the negative environmental and cultural impacts of the proposed Back 40 sulfide mine--and how you can get involved to oppose the mine and protect Wisconsin's waters and quality of life.

Come at 5:30 for light refreshments and to socialize. Presentation begins at 6pm. Meeting Room 302

The proposed mine has obtained 3 of 4 necessary permits, now is the time to get informed and involved. Learn more and sign up for actions alerts at: www.wisconsinrivers.org/ noback40mine

-- Toxic: uses cyanide to extract gold, produces sulfuric acid

-- Unsafe: 150 feet from the Menominee River, not built to withstand large floods

-- Harmful: endangers drinking water supply and aquatic life such as lake sturgeon

-- Immoral: desecrates sacred Menominee Tribe cultural sites

-- False economics: benefits a Canadian corporation, harms the local economy

Al Gedicks is emeritus professor of environmental sociology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and executive secretary of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council. He is the author of Resource Rebels: Native Challenges to Mining and Oil Corporations.

Anahkwet (Guy Reiter) is a traditional Menominee who resides on the Menominee Reservation. He is a Community organizer, activist, author, lecturer, and is a member of the Menominee Conservation Committee and Menominee Constitutional Taskforce. He has lectured at Universities on the connection Menominee Indians have to the Menominee River and has written articles for Environmental Health News. He is also an advocate for indigenous people everywhere.