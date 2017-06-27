No Country for Old Men

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

The Coen brothers have adapted Cormac McCarthy’s novel about a guy (Josh Brolin) who tries to walk off with $2.4 million in drug money, only to be pursued by the most dazzling serial killer since Hannibal Lecter (Javier Bardem), and the result is a nifty little thriller that’s as dry and unforgiving as the West Texas landscape it’s set in. As a hit man obsessed with the role of fate in life and death, Bardem makes off with the movie. R, 2007.

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-255-0901

