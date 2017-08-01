Now is the Time

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Tues. Aug. 1st 6:15 pm Madison Goodman Library (2222 S. Park St.) Now Is the Time – screening of the important new documentary that delves into what single payer healthcare is, how it saves money, and what is being done to clear the fog of misperception surrounding it. Sponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison.

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-438-9536
