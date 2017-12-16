Old Befana
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Local troubadour Ken Lonnquist’s nondenominational holiday musical is loosely based on the Italian legend of La Befana, the “Christmas Witch,” who fills shoes with presents and candy, and sweeps away the year’s problems with a broom. Over the years, the show has featured many prominent musicians and artists delivering a message of peace, a message that is needed now more than ever.
