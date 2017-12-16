Old Befana

Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Local troubadour Ken Lonnquist’s nondenominational holiday musical is loosely based on the Italian legend of La Befana, the “Christmas Witch,” who fills shoes with presents and candy, and sweeps away the year’s problems with a broom. Over the years, the show has featured many prominent musicians and artists delivering a message of peace, a message that is needed now more than ever.

Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
