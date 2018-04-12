RSVP for "On the Go" Weaving

press release: Do you have a pin loom in your yarn basket or attic and have no idea how to warp and weave on it? The small 3-pin configuration looms were popular in the 1940s and 1950s and have been making a comeback, and there are new designs on the market. The small hand-held pin looms are a perfect "on the go" project loom because of their size, and they are great as a yarn "stash buster." Join instructor and weaver Jane Grogan and learn how to wind the 3-layer warp and do basic and pattern weaving on small pin looms. Class project will be a flower pin. No weaving experience required. A loom will be available for you to use during this class; you may purchase the loom at the end of class from the instructor for $31. Bring your own 4-inch Weavette/pin loom (if you own one), a blunt tapestry needle, scissors, and pen/pencil; all other supplies provided. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, April 19, 5:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 12

Cost: $45/$36 member | Course Number: 20-38