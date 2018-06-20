OPEN Mix & Mingle

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Mix & Mingle with OPEN at Wisconsin Brewing Company!

Wednesday, June 20, 5:00-7:00pm 

There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking 

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Location: Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona. Free Parking on Property or on the street

Cost: Free. By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.

Info
Careers & Business, LGBT
608-561-3849
