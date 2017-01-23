Open Studio with Jenie Gao

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Come help on the “In Unison” project! Jenie will be asking for help to create three large woodblocks and to cut the fabric patterns for the finished project. No experience necessary. Jenie will walk you through the step she’s on in the process, so this is a great way to get a taste of woodcarving before attending a full workshop, or to get your hands involved in the making of this fantastic installation. Learn more about Jenie and the project: www.madisonbubbler.org/artist-in-residence The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

608-266-6300

