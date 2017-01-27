Original Chef Tasting

press release: Porchlight will once again be hosting a Chef Tasting at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery. It will be held on February 28th, 2017 from 6-8:30pm and will have a Mardi Gras theme. Participating restaurants include Cento, Fresco, Merchant, Brasserie V, The Statehouse, Steenbock's on Orchard, Daisy’s Café and Cupcakery, Quivey¹s Grove and Cambridge Winery. The price is 50$ /ticket $450/table of 10. There is no deadline to purchase tickets. Any questions about the event or how to sign up can be directed to Jessica at jmathis@porchlightinc.org.