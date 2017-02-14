press release: Tues. Feb. 14th 6:00 pm Goodman Branch - Madison Library Orwell Rolls in His Grave – screening and discussion of the film by Robert Kane Pappas that critical ly exam s the role of the Fourth Estate - the media - once the bastion of American democracy. Asking whether America has entered an Orwellian world of doublespeak where outright lies (“alternate facts”) can pass for the truth, Pappas explores what the media doesn’t like to talk about – itself. Meticulously tracing the process by which media has distorted and often dismissed actual news events, Pappas presents a riveting and eloquent mix of media professionals and leading intellectual voices, including John Nichols, on the media. Hosted by the Social Action & Solidarity Committee (SAS) of the IWW. Info? #438-9563 mutualaidnetwork@gmail.com