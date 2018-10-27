OutReach Halloween Party

press release:

OutThere and the LGBT Senior Alliance Annual Halloween Party Saturday, October 27, 6:00 - 8:00 pm OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane

Join us in our annual Halloween Celebration. The event is co-sponsored by OutReach LGBT Community Center, the LGBT Senior Alliance and OutThere (group for 18 to 24 year old LGBT people). People of all ages, genders, races, and sexual orientations are welcome.

A buffet dinner with Vegan/GF options will be provided. Costumes are not required, but are strongly encouraged. Alcohol will not be served. Stop by for good food and conversation before heading downtown for Madison's State Street Freakfest.

To cover food, drinks and other expenses, a donation of $10.00 is requested; $5.00 for low-income.

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org