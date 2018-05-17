OutWiGo Kickoff

press release: Sunshine > Screen Time.

Soak up the sun with us on Thursday, May 17, at 1:00 PM for an OutWiGo kick-off event at Mirror Lake State Park at the Amphitheater!

Do you know OutWiGo?

OutWiGo (pronounced, “Out – We – Go”) encourages Wisconsin residents and visitors, to support their mind, body, and community wellness by getting out and active in state parks. At our kick-off event, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about this initiative, join our group hike or kayak and most importantly, feel good in the great outdoors!

Can’t make it to Mirror Lake? No problem!

There’s always something fun happening at the parks! Check out our Parks events page to see what’s happening in your neck of the woods.

To RSVP to the kick-off or ask questions, please email Jane at jane.simkins@wisconsin.gov.

Until then, we’ll see you on the 17th!

Ben Bergey, Wisconsin State Park System Director