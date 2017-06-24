press release: On Saturday, June 24, from 7:30 to 1:00 p.m. you can join fellow outdoor enthusiasts at Horicon Marsh to paddle the six and a half mile water trail through Horicon Marsh. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' wildlife staff will be on hand to help guide you through while educating you about the outdoor recreation opportunities and wildlife of the marsh as you make your way downstream through Horicon Marsh into the Rock River.

Features of the day are the 6.5 mile trail at the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area, listening and talking to wildlife staff from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) who will be posted at various stopping places along the canoe/kayak trail, a free shuttle back to your vehicle, help loading and unloading your vessel, and free parking. The trail starts at the Green Head Boat Landing and ends at Nebraska Street Landing in Horicon.

The DNR wildlife staff will briefly cover topics focusing on the many recreational opportunities at the marsh including hiking, hunting, trapping, fishing and snowshoeing. They also will be available for any other questions. DNR staff will also be along the route in an airboat to show people one of the many management tools that are used on Horicon Marsh. This is a great opportunity to talk with experts and learn from some of the people that work at the marsh every day. Also, restroom facilities will be available at the beginning and end of the trail.

If you have your own canoe or kayak, a free shuttle will be provided by Johnson Bus. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Nebraska Street Boat Landing in Horicon back to your vehicle at Green Head Boat Landing.

For trail maps or other paddle Horicon Marsh information, contact 920-387-7893 or go to www.horiconmarsh.org. GPS coordinates for Greenhead boat landing are N43 30 19.5 W088 35 31.3 and physical address is N8600 Green Head Road, Horicon, WI 53032.

If you would like to participate but don't have your own vessel, you can rent one at Horicon Marsh Boat Tours in Horicon. For your convenience, Horicon Marsh Boat Tours will be running their own shuttles to the launch site at Greenhead for an additional fee. To inquire about canoe or kayak rental, contact Blue Heron Boat Landing at 920.485.4663 or visit www.horiconmarsh.com.